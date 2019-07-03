REFILE-Italy's Popolare di Bari again revises up 2018 net loss

Corrections News
Italy's Popolare di Bari again revises up 2018 net loss

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Popolare di Bari, Italy’s largest southern bank, said on Wednesday it had revised upwards its 2018 loss for a second time due to higher loan losses, pushing its core capital buffer further below a minimum threshold set by the central bank.

Popolare di Bari, widely seen as a rescue candidate and a potential headache for the government, said its 2018 loss now stood at 420.2 million euros.

The CET1 capital was recalculated to stand at 7.19% of assets. That compares with a minimum requirement of 8.83% set by the Bank of Italy. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

