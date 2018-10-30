Global politics, soured debt among top risks for euro zone banks: ECB

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Soured credit, cybercrime and the escalation of political uncertainty around the globe are likely to be the biggest risks for banks in the euro zone next year, the European Central Bank said in a risk assessment exercise on Tuesday.

“The three most prominent risk drivers affecting the euro area banking system are: geopolitical uncertainties, the stock of non-performing loans and potential build-up of future NPLs, and cybercrime and IT disruptions,” the ECB’s bank supervision arm said in a statement.

“These are followed by repricing in financial markets, low interest rate environment and banks’ reaction to regulation,” it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Andrew Heavens)