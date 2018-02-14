FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018

Bavaria Fin Minister rejects eurozone expansion to Romania, Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PASSAU, Germany, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder on Wednesday rejected any expansion of the eurozone to include countries like Bulgaria and Romania, and said his conservative party also opposed euro bonds and creation of a European finance minister post.

Soeder, slated to become premier of the prosperous German state, won applause from some 4,000 people at a political Ash Wednesday rally with his comments, noting that his CSU party had also warned years ago against bringing Greece into the eurozone.

“We don’t want another debate and more trickery. We don’t want an expansion of the eurozone to include countries like Bulgaria and Romania,” Soeder said. “We are against euro bonds and against a European finance minister.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

