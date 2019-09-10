German 30-year bond yield rises into positive territory

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s 30-year government bond yield rose into positive territory for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday as global bond markets sold off on fading global uncertainty and some caution about the extent to which European policymakers would add stimulus at a meeting this week.

Monday’s report that Germany is considering the creation of a “shadow budget” that would allow Berlin to boost public investment above and beyond limits set by its strict national debt rules also put upward pressure on German yields.

The 30-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 0.01% — its highest level since early August. Since then, growing U.S.-China trade tensions sent the longest-dated German bond yields into negative territory.

Tuesday’s rise also means that the entire curve in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, is no longer in negative territory. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)