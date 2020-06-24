Bonds News
June 24, 2020 / 2:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austria receives nearly nine-fold demand for new 100-year bond - lead manager

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Austria was set to sell a new 100-year bond on Wednesday, on the back of demand nearly nine times the amount being sold, according to a lead manager.

The country received 17.7 billion euros of demand for the bond, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters, which will raise 2 billion euros for a yield of 0.88% as announced earlier.

850 million euros of demand came from the lead managers, the update said.

The bond, due to price later on Wednesday, will offer a coupon of 0.85%, according to the update.

Barclays, BofA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Natwest Markets and UniCredit are managing the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below