Austria to raise 7.5 billion euros via 3 and 30-year bonds - lead manager

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Austria is set to sell 7.5 billion euros of three and 30-year bonds later on Thursday on the back of over 43 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

The sovereign is set to raise 5 billion euros via the 3-year bonds, which will price at 2 basis points over the mid-swap level. It will raise another 2.5 billion euros from the 30-year bonds, set to price at 54 basis points over the mid-swap level.

Demand for the 3-year was higher than 30 billion euros, 3.55 billion of it coming from lead managers, while the 30-year attracted 13 billion euros of demand, including 1.6 billion from lead managers.

Austria will retain 250 million euros of each tranche.

Barclays, BofA, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and UniCredit are lead managers. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Sinead Cruise)