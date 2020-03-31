Belgium sees record demand for bond sale as governments ramp up funding

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Belgium saw record demand for its bond sale on Tuesday with euro zone governments drawing investor enthusiasm as they ramp up borrowing to tackle the impact of coronavirus.

Investors placed orders of over 58 billion euros ($63.62 billion) for Belgium’s 8 billion euro sale of seven-year bonds, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters, making it the largest ever order book for a euro zone bond sale.

That record previously belonged to Spain, which had seen demand of 52 billion euros for a 10 billion euro, 10-year sale in January.

Belgium’s bond, sold via syndication, when borrowers hire a group of banks to target a larger investor base, priced for a yield of -0.013%, according to the lead manager.

The recent rise in government bond yields, a good chunk of which are in negative territory in the euro zone, have made bond sales more attractive to investors. That helps sovereigns gather demand as they accelerate their issuance and increase the size of their funding programmes to finance stimulus measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Borrowers are also having to pay a higher premium on top of trading levels on their existing bonds, another factor that helps attract demand.

Spain and Austria also experienced high demand for similar trades last week.

A banker at one of Belgium’s lead managers said that the deal had seen much larger orders from real money accounts, central banks and asset managers compared to other government bond sales that drew a high level of demand recently, which he said had been driven more by hedge fund and bank orders.

“If I look through the line items on the top allocation, the top 20 or even more are all real money guys. That’s very different to what we’ve been seeing probably in recent times,” he said.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were lead managers on the Belgium trade.

Portugal has also hired banks for a seven-year sale that is expected imminently. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Heinrich)