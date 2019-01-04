German 10-yr yield set for biggest rise since June on Fed's Powell remarks

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German government borrowing costs rose in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell moved to mollify financial markets concerned about a U.S. economic slowdown.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yields hit the day’s high of 0.21 percent during the speech, marking the biggest one-day yield rise in 10-year Bunds since June 2018.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, was up 10 bps on the day at 2.65 percent.