Investors pour back into German debt after Fed decision

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German 10-year government bond yields fell to their lowest in nearly seven months on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but dashed hopes of a more dovish stance fueling a global selloff in equities.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit a low of 0.216 percent, down 2.5 basis points on the day, to its lowest level since May 29. Other high grade euro zone bond yields also fell. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)