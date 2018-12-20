UPDATE 1-Investors pile back into German debt after Fed meeting

(Updates throughout to add detail on Fed meeting, Italian bonds)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell on Thursday, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise U.S. interest rates and commit to more tightening next year could stifle growth and ultimately force it to reverse course sooner rather than later.

German yields followed U.S. Treasury yields, which fell to more than eight-month lows after the Fed lowered projections on Wednesday for rate increases next year.

So while the Fed did signal a slightly softer stance on rates this was not soft enough for investors, reflected by the fall in global bond yields and Wall Street-led slide in world stocks.

“Markets were anticipating a more dovish rate hike, that is crystal clear,” said Christoph Rieger, rates strategist at Commerzbank. “The Fed signalled that they were monitoring developments, but they could become self-fulfilling.”

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit a low of 0.203 percent, down almost four basis points on the day, to its lowest level since May 29 when Italy was gripped by a political crisis. The move puts 10-year bunds on track for their biggest one day fall in two weeks.

The bid for bunds also extended to the long end, with Germany’s 30 year government bond yield hitting a two-year low of 0.821 percent.

Other high grade euro zone bond yields were also up to four basis points lower.

Italian government bond yields stayed close to the lows hit on Wednesday after the Italian government reached an agreement with the European Union over its 2019 budget.

Moody’s on Thursday warned that Italy could face more significant challenges driven by domestic political and economic developments, rather than the withdrawal of ECB support.

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said he expects Italian GDP to grow by more than one percent in 2019.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield gap widened slightly to 254 basis points while other Italian bonds around 1.5 basis points lower.,. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Jane Merriman)