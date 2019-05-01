CORRECTED-Pool of euro IG corp bonds with negative yields highest since Feb 2018 - Tradeweb

(Corrects number in para 3 on size of IG corp bonds, no other changes to text)

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The pool of euro-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with negative yields rose in April to its highest level since early-2018, data from trading platform Tradeweb showed on Wednesday.

Government and corporate bond yields have fallen this year as a weak economic backdrop boosts demand for fixed income assets.

According to Tradeweb, of the almost 3.2 trillion euros worth of euro investment grade corporate bonds traded on its system, almost 23 percent had a negative yield as of the end of April.

That was up from about 20 percent in March and the highest since February 2018.

The pool of euro zone government bonds with negative yields stood at around 45 percent in April, down slightly from almost 47 percent in March, the Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)