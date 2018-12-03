Pool of negative-yielding euro corporate bonds lowest in over 2 years- Tradeweb

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The share of investment grade euro corporate bonds with negative yields fell last month to its lowest level since at least June 2016, data from bond trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday.

Of the roughly 3.02 trillion euros of euro investment grade corporate bonds in the Tradeweb system, about 361 million, or 11.94 percent, yielded less than zero at the end of November, Tradeweb said.

That is the lowest since June 2016, when Tradeweb started providing Reuters with data on negative-yielding bonds in the euro area. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)