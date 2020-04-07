CORRECTED-Cyprus raises 1.75 billion euros via seven, 30-year bonds

(Corrects day to Tuesday in first paragraph, not Thursday)

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus raised 1.75 billion euros ($1.91 billion) through the sale of seven and 30-year bonds on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks, according to a pricing sheet seen by Reuters.

The seven-year bond raised 1.25 billion euros and was priced for a yield of 1.564%, while the 30-year raised 500 million euros and priced at a yield of 2.339%, according to the pricing sheet.

Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale managed the sale. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)