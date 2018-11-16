Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB's Draghi says economic cycle resilient

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday after ECB chief Mario Draghi said that while there has been a loss in economic growth momentum recently, the cycle is resilient and that the jobs market is already showing signs of tightness.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to session highs at 0.376 percent, extending earlier rises. It was around 1.5 basis points higher on the day, while most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were up around a basis point. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)