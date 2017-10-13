FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bond yields lower on ECB asset purchase report
October 13, 2017

Euro zone bond yields lower on ECB asset purchase report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday after a report overnight that European Central Bank policymakers had broadly agreed on an extension of the 2.3 trillion-euro bond-buying scheme into next year.

Ratesetters have broadly agreed to extend asset purchases at a lower volume at their October policy meeting, with views converging on a nine-month extension, five people with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

Germany’s 10-year govt bond yield fell 1 basis point to 0.44 percent and most other euro zone bond yields were lower 1-2 bps, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Sujata Rao)

