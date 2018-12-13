Portuguese bond yields hit seven-month low after ECB sets out reinvestment plans

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s 10-year government bond yield hit new seven-month lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept some flexibility in its plans for its bond reinvestment.

The ECB will reinvest proceeds of maturing bonds bought under its stimulus programme over the entire year to avoid jolts to debt markets, it said.

Analysts said the implication is that the ECB need not be restricted to the countries where the maturing bonds originated from, and this favoured countries such as Portugal and Ireland.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield fell to a seven-month low at 1.678 percent, while Irish 10-year bond yields were last down 4 bps at 0.94 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)