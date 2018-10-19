FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 19, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian bond yields fall after EU's Moscovici says wants to reduce Italy tension

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bond yields fell and its stock index rose on Friday after European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he wanted to reduce tensions with Italy over the country’s contentious budget plans.

Two-year Italian bonds yields were last down 11 basis points on the day at 1.72 percent, having reversed earlier rises to almost five-month highs.

Ten-year yields were a touch lower at 3.67 percent , down from 4-1/2 year highs hit earlier.

Italy’s top stock index climbed into positive territory, trading up 0.4 percent after Moscovici’s comments. The bank stocks index also rapidly pared losses, last trading down just 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Helen Reid; Editing by Virginia Furness)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.