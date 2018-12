LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - France’s 10-year borrowing costs rose to their highest level over Germany’s in 1-1/2 years on Tuesday after President Emmanuel Macron overnight announced wage rises and tax cuts to defuse weeks of often violent protests.

France’s 10-year bond yield spread over the German equivalent hit 47.5 basis points, its widest level since May 2017, as investors priced in the extra spending the measures would entail. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)