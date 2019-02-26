France's 10-year yield hits over two-year low as political worries fade

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France’s 10-year government bond yield dropped to its lowest level since November 2016 on Tuesday, with one analyst citing declining support for “yellow vest” protests and improved approval ratings for President Emmanuel Macron as a driver.

Macron’s popularity has recovered to levels not seen since the protests first broke out in mid-November, a poll showed this week.

Most euro zone bond yields inched lower on Tuesday, but French bonds outperformed, with 10-year yields dropping to 0.508 pct, down nearly 2 bps on day and the lowest in 27 months. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)