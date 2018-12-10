French/German yield gap at widest since May after 4th weekend of protests

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The French/German 10-year government bond yield gap was at its widest since May on Monday, following a fourth weekend of anti-government protests in France that have wrecked havoc in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet with trade unions, employers’ organisations and local elected officials on Monday as he tries to formulate a response to an unstructured movement that has taken France by storm.

In a sign of the heightened risks associated with holding French bonds versus safer Germany, investors have pushed up French bond yields.

The gap between 10-year bond yields in France and Germany was at around 46 basis points in early Monday trade, its widest since late May when a rout in Italian bonds rippled over into other euro zone bond markets except Germany. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)