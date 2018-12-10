UPDATE 1-French bonds feel pain after more violent anti-government protests

* French/German 10-year yield gap widest since May

* French economy expected to take hit from protests

* President Macron to address nation later on Monday (Updates throughout out with more detail, comment, charts)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French government bond yields rose on Monday, pushing the gap over safer German peers to its widest since May following more violent anti-government protests in France over the weekend.

The turmoil in France comes at a time when heightened global trade tensions, a looming vote in Britain’s parliament on a Brexit deal and caution ahead of a this week’s European Central Bank meeting have bolstered demand for top-rated German bonds.

While higher-rated French bonds often benefit from risk aversion in world markets, turmoil in France prompted investors to stay away.

President Emmanuel Macron, who will give a national address on Monday, is under pressure to unify a country divided by the forces of globalisation and end protests which the French finance minister has said could hurt the economy and curb growth by 0.1 percentage points.

Macron will make a televised address at 1900 GMT as he seeks to placate “yellow vest” protesters, whose revolt poses his biggest challenge yet since assuming the presidency 18 months ago.

“Concern about a bit of political and fiscal capitulation is rarely good for a bond market,” said Chris Bailey, European strategist at international financial services firm at Raymond James.

“In the wider scheme of things, the bond spread is pretty tight versus Germany but does show a bit of tension in the European bond fraternity.”

In early Monday trade, the French 10-year bond yield rose around 2 basis points to 0.71 percent, a one-week high and almost 7 bps above 4-1/2 month lows hit last week.

The gap between 10-year bond yields in France and Germany stood at around 46 basis points, its widest since late May when a rout in Italian bonds rippled over into other euro zone bond markets except Germany.

French bonds also underperformed other euro zone peers — the Spanish/French 10-year bond yield gap was at its tightest since October as French yields rose.

“France is underperforming weaker credits as well as German bonds today, which suggests there is a French dynamic here,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“Focus is very much on President Macron’s speech this evening and expectations are high that he will say something that eases the protests.”

Analysts said that as well as French political risks, jitters ahead of Tuesday’s UK parliament vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal and trade war fears were underpinning demand for safe-haven German bonds.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was marginally lower at 0.25 percent and close to six-month lows hit last week.