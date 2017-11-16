UPDATE 1-French yields approach German levels on rosy euro zone prospects

* France-Germany bond yield spread tightest since March 2015

* Analyst cites monetary policy, international buying as cause

* Bond auctions from France and Spain due Thursday

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand to hold French debt over German peers fell to its lowest in 2-1/2 years on Thursday, nearing record lows, as a rosy economic outlook and easy monetary policy compresses bond yield spreads in the euro zone.

Ever since the European Central Bank said in late October it would extend its bond-buying scheme until at least September 2018, the gap between the yields of lower-rated euro zone government bonds and benchmark German debt has been shrinking.

This “spread tightening”, as it is referred to in the market, was given fresh impetus in recent weeks as data showed the euro zone grew a hefty 2.3 percent year on year in the third quarter of the year.

Euro zone inflation data due out today, if it doesn’t rise too much, could also mean the stimulus taps stay open for longer.

“The fact that the ECB extended QE by 9 months helps create the appetite for semi-core debt and also it looks very attractive for Japanese investors as an alternative to U.S. Treasuries,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

Japanese investors are traditionally one of the largest international lenders to France, owning over 12 percent of French government bonds at the end of last year.

Van Vliet said that concerns over potential weakness in the U.S. dollar makes French government debt a more attractive option.

The euro has rallied 13 percent since the start of the year and hit a 2-1/2-year high against the greenback in September at near $1.21. It was at $1.18 on Thursday.

The gap between French and German 10-year bond yields tightened to 19 basis points, its narrowest since March 2015.

At this level, Van Vliet is warning of a potential correction in the weeks to come.

“It is looking very expensive, we are discussing how long this can continue and we think it can correct going into the new year,” he said.

The shrinking French-German bond yield spread is something of a turnaround from the start of the year, when concerns over a potential presidential victory for anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen pushed this gap to a five-year high of over 80 basis points.

French government bonds rallied when pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron won instead.

This week, Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein praised the French government for its commitment to economic reforms during a visit to Paris on Tuesday.

A further test of this sentiment looms later on Thursday when France and Spain are due to sell bonds in auctions.

Most euro zone bond yields edged higher ahead of those sales, led by Spain’s 10-year bond yield, which was up 1.5 bps to 1.56 percent.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Toby Chopra)