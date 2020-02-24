Entire German bond curve turns negative again as coronavirus fears grip markets

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s 30-year bond yield turned negative for the first time since October on Monday, meaning the entire yield curve in the euro zone’s biggest economy was below zero again as coronavirus fears gripped world markets.

The yield on the 30-year German bond fell 6 basis point to -0.022%, its lowest level since October.

A sharp rise in infections in Italy, South Korea and Iran has exacerbated worries that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world.

In Britain, 10-year gilt yields fell more than 5 bps to their lowest in three weeks at around 0.54%. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)