Entire German govt bond yield curve turns negative for first time ever

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The 30-year German government bond yield turned negative for the first time ever on Friday, leaving the euro zone member’s entire yield curve in negative territory as investors scrambled for safer assets.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield briefly hit -0.002% , down more than eight basis points on the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, panicking investors about an escalating trade dispute and encouraging a strong move into safe haven assets. (Reporting by Virginia Furness Editing by Tommy Wilkes)