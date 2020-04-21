German 2-year bond auction saw highest bid/cover ratio since 2007 - debt agency

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany received the highest bid-cover ratio for its two-year bond auction since 2007 on Tuesday, according to its finance agency.

The euro zone’s biggest economy sold 4.085 billion euros of two-year bonds - known as Schatz - in an auction earlier on Tuesday, receiving bids of 11.385 billion euros.

That means bids from investors for the bonds exceeded the amount sold by 2.8 times - the highest ratio for a Schatz auction since October 2007, according to a finance agency spokeswoman.

The bid-cover ratio rose from 1.2 times at the previous Schatz auction on March 24.

Germany is the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)