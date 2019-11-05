Bonds News
German 20-yr bond yield briefly turns positive, 1st time since July

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s 20-year bond yield rose into positive territory on Tuesday for the first time since July, tracking moves on debt markets across the developed world on optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and robust U.S. service sector data.

The euro zone benchmark issuer’s 20-year bond yield rose to 0.001%, tracking a surge in U.S. Treasury yields after the ISM services sector data was released. The German yield then edged back down to -0.01%, though it remained 3 basis points up on the day..

The yield has risen 40 bps since early-September in line with a significant upward move in yields across the euro zone in this period. Germany’s 30-year bond yield rose into positive territory in October.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Sujata Rao

