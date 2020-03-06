Bonds News
March 6, 2020 / 3:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany's 10, 30-year bond yields slide to record lows

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Long-dated bond yields in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark debt issuer, slid to record lows on Friday as a wave of panic over the coronavirus swept through world markets and triggered a rush for safe-haven assets ahead of the weekend.

The 10-year Bund yield fell to as low as -0.746% , dropping past a previous low hit in early September at the height of worries over the U.S./China trade war.

Thirty-yields hit -0.337% and were last down 13 bps on the day — tracking similar moves in the U.S. Treasury market.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

