UPDATE 1-German 2-year bond auction sees highest bid/cover ratio since 2007

(Adds context, quote)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany received the highest bid-cover ratio for a two-year bond auction since 2007, its finance agency said on Tuesday.

The euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer sold 4.085 billion euros of two-year bonds, known as Schatz, receiving bids of 11.385 billion euros. The bonds were priced to give an average yield of -0.68%.

That means bids from investors for the bonds exceeded the amount sold by 2.8 times — the highest ratio for a Schatz auction since October 2007, according to a finance agency spokeswoman.

The bid-cover ratio rose from 1.2 times at the previous Schatz auction on March 24.

The auction result “was quite remarkable given the weakness we have seen in the recent short-end auctions for Germany,” said Rainter Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Analysts said demand for the auction was likely to have been driven by relatively attractive pricing and a strong bid for fixed income assets on Tuesday, as risk aversion defined market sentiment after the collapse in oil prices. This also helped Italy secure over 110 billion euros of demand for a bond sale.