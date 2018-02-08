Greece raises 3 billion euros from 7-year bond, finance minister says

ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday raised 3 billion euros from a seven-year bond issue at a yield of 3.5 percent, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said.

The country launched the bond on Thursday, drawing strong investor demand despite the volatility on world markets.

“We proved today, by tapping the markets with a 7-year bond at 3.5 percent, that not only can we tap the markets and raise new money but we can do that in circumstances that are not ideal,” Tsakalotos told reporters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)