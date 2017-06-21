FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek two-year bond yield falls to lowest since early 2010
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 months ago

Greek two-year bond yield falls to lowest since early 2010

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Greek government borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since early 2010 on Wednesday, the latest leg lower after the country reached a debt deal with its creditors last week.

The move comes as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens should be in a position to return to bond markets very soon, predicting yields on the country's bonds would continue to fall.

Greece's two-year bond yield -- an indication of the level at which the country can borrow cash for two years in financial markets -- fell as far down as 4.15 percent, its lowest in more than seven years, according to Reuters data.

Ten-year bond yields fell to their lowest since September 2014 at 5.56 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

