LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s 10-year borrowing costs dropped to an eight-year low with a trader citing an upbeat announcement from euro zone bailout fund European Stability Mechanism earlier this week.

The yield on Greece’s 10-year government bond has dropped to an eight-year low of around 4.84 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)