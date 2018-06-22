FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 6:55 AM / in an hour

Greece's bond yields hit 4-week lows after euro zone grants debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s borrowing costs fell to four-week lows on Friday after the country was granted debt relief from the euro zone.

Euro zone finance ministers on Friday extended maturities and deferred interest of a major part of their loans to Greece along with a big cash injection to ensure Athens can stand on its own feet after it exits its bailout in August.

The news lifted sentiment towards Greek debt, pushing yields down in early trade.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points to a four-week low at 4.23 percent, while five-year bond yields fell 10 bps to 3.40 percent — their lowest level in almost four weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

