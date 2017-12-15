FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greek 10-year bond yields below 4.00 pct for first time since 2006

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s 10-year bond yield fell below 4.00 pct for the first time since 2006, Reuters data showed on Friday.

Earlier this month, Greece and its euro zone creditors reached a preliminary agreement on reforms Athens needs to roll out under its bailout programme, while economic data has proved stronger than expected.

This has boosted hopes that Greece could exit its bailout programme next year.

Greek 10-year bond yields were last trade at 3.96 percent, down 21 basis points on the day.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

