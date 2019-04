LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields dropped on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report suggested the country is considering an early repayment of part of its loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Greece’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to a one-month low of 3.69 percent, five-year yields were down 3.5 bps at 2.56 percent. Most other southern European bond yields were little changed on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)