FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 27, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Greek bond yields fall, euro zone bailout fund approves new loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Greek government bond yields fell on Tuesday after the euro zone bailout fund approved new loans for the indebted country.

The European Stability Mechanism said it approved the disbursement of 6.7 billion euros ($8.3 bln) in new loans to Greece as part of its current bailout programme.

“The euro zone bailout fund is the matter that counts now for Greek bond yields,” said DZ Bank analyst Rene Albrecht, though he also pointed out that Greek government bonds have performed well in recent times.

“It’s been a step by step process and the market is enjoying the high carry it can earn on the Greek bonds,” he said.

Greek bond yields extended their falls on the news, with five-year yields last down around 11 basis points at 3.52 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Fanny Potkin, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.