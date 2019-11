(Refiles to add missing word to headline; no other change in text)

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Greek government fell below their Italian peers on Thursday, for the first time since early 2008.

The spread between the bond yields briefly turned negative to as low as -2.4 basis points and was last trading at -0.60 bps.

The spread has tightened sharply since the start of the year, when it was at 164 bps. (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)