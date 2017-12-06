UPDATE 1-Greece's 10-year government bond yield tumbles to eight-year low

(Adds more details, context)

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s 10-year borrowing costs hit an eight-year low below 5 percent on Wednesday, as a deal between Greece and its lenders and upbeat data boosted sentiment towards the country’s debt markets.

Greece and its euro zone creditors reached a preliminary deal on Saturday on reforms Athens needs to roll out under its bailout programme, a move that could pave the way for the country to leave the aid plan in August.

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) meanwhile said on Monday that short-term debt relief measures for Greece during this year have been successfully implemented.

“Broadly things are settling down for Greece and there is a sense that the worst of the crisis is over,” said Matthew Cairns, a rates strategist at Rabobank in London.

“At the same time the market is hunting for yield and looking at the periphery.”

The yield on Greece’s 10-year government bond has dropped to an eight-year low of around 4.80 percent. Ten-year bonds were yielding over 18 percent back in July 2015.

Greece’s economy expanded for a third straight quarter in the July-to-September period, driven by stronger tourism and higher government spending, data on Monday showed.

Analysts said the fall in bond yields could encourage Greece to come back to the market with another bond issuance.

Greece successfully sold debt to private investors for the first time in three years in July, making a significant first step towards financial independence when its third international bailout ends next year.