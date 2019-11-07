UPDATE 1-Greek, Italian yield spread turns negative for first time since 2008

(Adds context, analyst quotes)

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The gap between Greek and Italian government bond spreads turned negative on Thursday for the first time since early 2008, amid expectations political uncertainty will return in Italy while the recognition of economic reforms has boosted Greek debt in recent weeks.

The spread between the 10-year bond yields of the euro zone’s two most indebted states fell as low as -2.4 basis points. It was last at 0.20 bps. The gap has tightened since the start of the year, when it was at 164 bps.

Greek bonds have rallied all year, and a credit rating upgrade from S&P to BB- with a positive outlook on Oct. 25 has provided an extra boost, so further upgrades may follow.

The euro zone’s rescue fund also recently agreed to allow Greece to repay early some of its debt to the International Monetary Fund, on which it pays higher interest than current market rates, providing a further boost.

If Greece’s economic reforms continue and its rating is raised to investment grade, “the big difference would be that it becomes eligible for ECB purchases,” Didier Saint Georges, managing direct and investment committee member at asset manager Carmignac told the Reuters asset allocation summit

“We’re not there yet, clearly, but that’s where the markets are in terms of trajectory.”

Meanwhile, investors have grown doubtful about the future of the government of Italy, where growth has been stagnant and debt relative to gross domestic product is expected to rise this year.

At the same rating review, S&P kept Italy at a BBB rating with a negative outlook.

Since S&P’s rating review, Italian 10-year yields are up 17 bps, while Greece’s have risen a mere 2 bps.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party formed a new government in September, which calmed investors’ nerves, but some now think that coalition might break down in the near future. Victory for the far-right League in a regional election in late October did not help.

“A majority of investors and market participants are still expecting that some political uncertainty will come back,” said Sebastian Fellechner, rates strategist at DZ Bank.

Some think the coalition government “is not a long-term deal,” Fellechner said, adding that he expects the Greek-Italian yield spread to remain volatile in the coming weeks and even months. (Reporting by Olga Cotaga, additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli, Larry King)