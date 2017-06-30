FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Bund yields set for biggest one-week jump since Dec 2015
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 2 months

Bund yields set for biggest one-week jump since Dec 2015

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched its highest level since March on Friday and was set for its biggest one-week jump in roughly 1-1/2 years as the European Central Bank is seen moving a step closer to unwinding its massive monetary stimulus.

Government bond yields across the euro zone have risen sharply this week after comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi on Tuesday were viewed as paving the way for policy tweaks in the months ahead.

Germany's Bund yield extended its ascent in early Friday trade to 0.467 percent, the highest level since March 21. It is up 21 basis points this week and on track for its biggest weekly rise since December 2015. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.