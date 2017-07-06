FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
German government bond yields hit highest levels since January 2016
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

German government bond yields hit highest levels since January 2016

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Most German government bond yields rose to their highest levels since January 2016 on Thursday as selling resumed in world bond markets that have been unnerved by signs major central banks may be moving closer to tighter monetary policies.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 7 basis points to a high of 0.54 percent.

Five and 30-year bond yields in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, also hit their highest levels since January 2016. Five-year yields rose 5 bps to minus 0.18 percent , while 30-year yields rose a similar amount to 1.34 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.