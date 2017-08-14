FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
Euro zone bond yields rise as Japan growth smashes forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
More HBO show leaks
Cyber Risk
More HBO show leaks
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 4 hours ago

Euro zone bond yields rise as Japan growth smashes forecasts

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose 2-3 basis points across the board on Monday, bouncing from recent lows following stronger-than-expected Japanese growth.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond , the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 2.5 bps to 0.41 percent in early trade, a move mirrored by most other euro zone 10-year government debt.

Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter as consumer and company spending picked up, highlighting a long-awaited bounce in domestic demand. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.