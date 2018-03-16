FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 11:00 AM / in a day

Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation falls to lowest in over 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the eurozone area fell to its lowest level since November on Friday, extending recent falls on the European Central Bank’s dovish message on the inflation outlook.

The euro zone may have more unexploited capacity, particularly in the labour market, which could mean that inflation might take longer to rise back to its near 2 percent target, the bank’s chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, tracked by the ECB, fell to 1.6840 percent, its lowest level since November and well below a peak around 1.8 percent seen in January. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.