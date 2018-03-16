Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation falls to lowest in over 3 months

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the eurozone area fell to its lowest level since November on Friday, extending recent falls on the European Central Bank’s dovish message on the inflation outlook.

The euro zone may have more unexploited capacity, particularly in the labour market, which could mean that inflation might take longer to rise back to its near 2 percent target, the bank’s chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, tracked by the ECB, fell to 1.6840 percent, its lowest level since November and well below a peak around 1.8 percent seen in January. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)