FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 5, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation falls to three-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area fell to its lowest level in more than three months on Monday, extending recent falls as investors scale back expectations for a pick up in price pressures in the bloc.

Data last week showed inflation in the euro area slowed to a 14-month low in February to 1.2 percent.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, tracked by the European Central Bank, fell to 1.6934 percent , its lowest level since late November. The ECB targets inflation at close to 2 percent.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Fanny Potkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.