FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation highest since March
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in 14 hours

Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation highest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The main market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to its highest level in seven months on Tuesday as strong economic data firmed bets on price pressures in the single currency area picking up.

The five-year, five-year, breakeven forward rate -- a measure closely tracked by the European Central Bank which meets for a crucial meeting on Thursday -- rose as high as 1.6571 percent to a level not seen since March.

It has been creeping back towards the ECB’s near 2 percent target in recent weeks as the euro pulls back from recent 2-1/2 year highs versus the dollar and data points to strength in both the U.S. and euro zone economies.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.