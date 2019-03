LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to within six basis points of its all time low on Thursday as euro zone growth concerns fuel speculation that the European Central Bank will keep rates lower for longer.

The five-year, five-year forward fell to 1.31 percent its lowest since September 2016. It is down some 10 basis points this week. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)