Key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations falls to record low

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations for the euro zone tumbled to record lows on Thursday, in a worrying sign for the European Central Bank which last month unleashed fresh stimulus to boost weak growth and inflation.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which measures expected inflation over a five-year period that begins five years from today, fell to 1.1290%, falling past a previous record low hit in June.

Having risen initially after the ECB unleashed a host of stimulus measures at its Sept. 12 meeting, investor inflation expectations have fallen back as concern grows that central banks are running out of ammunition.

Weak U.S. economic data this week has exacerbated investor concerns about the global growth and inflation outlook.