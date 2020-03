LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A key gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations slid to a record low on Friday, reflecting entrenched pessimism over the economic outlook in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, an inflation gauge tracked by the European Central bank, slid to 1.0327%.

The ECB targets inflation at close to 2%. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)