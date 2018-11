LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to its highest level in over five weeks on Wednesday, marking a recovery from recent one-year lows.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate — a measure closely tracked by the European Central Bank — rose to 1.70 percent. It has been steadily creeping higher since it hit a one-year low late last month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)