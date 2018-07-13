FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Market gauge of euro zone inflation falls to six-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in six weeks on Friday, reflecting a view that global trade tensions could dampen economic growth and inflation.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate — a measure tracked by the European Central Bank — fell to 1.7070 percent on Friday, a level last seen on May 31.

It has fallen sharply in recent days and is down from a high of 1.75 percent hit last month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

