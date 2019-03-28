UPDATE 1-Key euro zone inflation expectation gauge hits lowest since Sept. 2016

(Adds detail and quotes)

By Virginia Furness and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell on Thursday to its lowest since September 2016 and within sight of record lows, reflecting growing concern the ECB will be unable to meet its inflation target.

Investor inflation expectations have fallen sharply this year, a move that has accelerated in recent weeks as fears about the growth outlook grow and central banks turn increasingly dovish.

On Wednesday, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi boosted talk that the bank may be considering steps such as a tiering of interest rates to ease pressure on banks, fuelling a huge rally in euro zone government bonds which pushed yields to multi-year lows.

In line with the moves in broader bond markets, a key gauge of long-term market inflation expectations moved to within six basis points of record lows hit in July 2016 - just after Britain’s vote in favour of leaving the EU rattled world markets and fueled concern about global growth prospects.

The five-year, five-year forward, an inflation gauge tracked by the ECB, fell to around 1.31 percent its lowest since September 2016. It is down some 10 basis points this week alone.

“The lack of confidence in the ECB to drive inflation and expectations is low because we have a slowdown that has caught the ECB a little off guard,” said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg in London.

“Also structurally there is a question about whether central banks can push inflation higher without help from fiscal policy.”

Credit rating agency S&P Global cut its 2019 euro zone growth forecast to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent on Thursday.

Long-term inflation expectations have fallen further away from the ECB’s near two-percent target. This comes after the central bank earlier this month pushed back the timing for a interest rate rise and flagged a fresh round of multi-year loans to banks.